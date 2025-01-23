Home EUR/USD Outlook: Momentum Builds for More ECB Cuts in 2025
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Outlook: Momentum Builds for More ECB Cuts in 2025

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
Updated:
  • European Central Bank policymakers showed their support for more rate cuts in 2025.
  • Market participants are fully pricing an ECB rate cut next week.
  • Trump has hinted at a 10% universal tariff that would affect goods from the Eurozone. 

The EUR/USD outlook shows growing support among ECB policymakers for more rate cuts this year, weighing on the euro. Meanwhile, the dollar paused its rally as market participants prepared for the Federal Reserve policy meeting. 

-Are you interested in learning about forex tips? Click here for details-

On Wednesday, European Central Bank policymakers, including Lagarde, showed their support for more rate cuts in 2025. The central bank has already implemented four cuts, and markets are pricing four more this year. Moreover, they are fully pricing a rate cut next week. There was some relief when Trump failed to immediately implement tariffs on his first day in office. However, he plans to impose them sometime during the first quarter. 

Tariffs on imports from the Eurozone would hurt the already weak economy. Therefore, it would push the ECB to lower borrowing costs faster. Trump has threatened a 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada. Meanwhile, he has hinted at a 10% universal tariff that would affect goods from the Eurozone. 

The greenback strengthened slightly on Thursday as traders digested Trump’s tariff plans. Meanwhile, there was some caution before next week’s Fed policy meeting. Economists expect the central bank to keep interest rates unchanged. At the same time, policymakers might give clues on the outlook for 2025. A hawkish tone will support the dollar and hurt the euro. On the other hand, if policymakers suggest more rate cuts than expected, the dollar might collapse.

EUR/USD key events today

  • US unemployment claims
  • President Trump speaks
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD technical outlook: Price retreats after testing channel resistance

EUR/USD technical outlook
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the EUR/USD price is retreating after meeting the 1.0450 resistance level. However, the bias is bullish since the price trades above the 30-SMA, with the RSI in bullish territory. At the same time, the price trades in a bullish channel. It recently touched the channel resistance before turning south. 

-Are you interested in learning about the forex basics? Click here for details-

Meanwhile, although the price made a higher high, the RSI trended down, indicating a bearish divergence. Therefore, bears might be ready to push the price down to the 1.0350 level and the channel support. 

Nevertheless, the uptrend will continue if the price stays within the channel. On the other hand, sentiment will shift to bearish if the price breaks below the channel support.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025