USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Stalls as Traders Eye Key Central Banks

The dollar recovered on Wednesday after Trump’s tariff policy plans became clearer.

Traders look forward to central bank meetings in the US and Japan.

Traders are pricing a 96% chance of a BoJ rate hike on Friday.

The USD/JPY forecast shows a pause in the dollar’s recent climb as market participants await key central bank decisions. Traders paused ahead of Friday’s Bank of Japan meeting, where the central bank might hike rates by 25-bps.

USD/JPY key events today

US unemployment claims

President Trump speaks

USD/JPY technical forecast: Bulls take charge after RSI divergence

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price has broken above the 30-SMA resistance to indicate a bullish sentiment shift. This move came after the RSI made a bullish divergence, showing weak bearish momentum.

The previous downtrend paused at the 155.01 support level, where bulls emerged. Although bears made another attempt to break below this level, the price made a large wick, showing a strong rejection. This allowed bulls to breach the 30-SMA resistance.

Currently, the price is eyeing the 157.01 resistance level. If it holds firm, USD/JPY will likely retest the 30-SMA as support before continuing higher. Meanwhile, if bulls are strong, they will break past the resistance to target the 158.74 key level.

