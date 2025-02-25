Home USD/JPY Price Analysis: Soft US Yields, Uncertainty Boost Yen
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Soft US Yields, Uncertainty Boost Yen

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • USD/JPY price analysis shows a dismal scenario, leading prices below 149.50.
  • Declining US yields add strength to the selling pressure.
  • Upbeat Japanese data and uncertain markets boost the yen.

The USD/JPY price analysis reveals a vulnerable setup, retreating to the 149.50 region on Tuesday as the greenback stays weak while the yen soars on potential rate hike speculations. Sellers are gathering energy to break the 149.0 level.

Are you interested to learn more about day trading brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The US10Y dipped to 4.375%, which could further boost the yen and weigh on the USD/JPY pair. On the other hand, Japanese yields have also eased on BoJ Governor Ueda’s comments that the bank will intervene if yields spike. While JGB yields are off the highs, markets anticipate BoJ’s further tightening.

On the data front, Japan’s Services PPI figures went to 3.1% y/y in January. Hence, rising wages could strengthen the odds of another BoJ hike. Tokyo inflation also soared to a 21-month top, reinforcing the monetary tightening. According to Bloomberg estimates, there is an 83% probability of two rate hikes in 2025.

The US dollar stays volatile as the Fed’s expectations shift. Mixed US PMI and consumer sentiment data have raised concerns about slowed growth. Traders anxiously await further guidance from the Core PCE Index and Q4 GDP data.

Broader risk sentiment is now playing a role in driving USD/JPY prices. Nvidia’s earnings reports and end-of-month flows could also stimulate the market.

Key Economic Events Today

  • Japan Corporate Services Price Index
  • ECB’s Schnabel Speaks
  • US Consumer Confidence, Richmond Manufacturing Index
  • FOMC Member Barkin Speaks
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY Technical Price Analysis: Corrective bounce

USD/JPY Technical Price Analysis
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

The USD/JPY has formed a temporary bottom at 148.88 with a corrective bounce above 150.0 that couldn’t be sustained. The current price level of around 149.50 is vulnerable, and the odds of breaking the bottom are high. The 4-hour chart shows that the price has stayed below the 30-period SMA since 14th Feb. Meanwhile, RSI is well above the oversold region, which indicates that the potential for a deeper downside persists.

-Are you looking for the best CFD broker? Check our detailed guide-

On the flip side, a corrective upside could bounce to 38.2 Fib level at 151.12 ahead of 50.0 Fib at 151.82. However, the pair has to find acceptance above the 30-period SMA first.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025