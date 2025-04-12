Home USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Canada’s Economic Outlook Brightens as Tariff Risks Fade
Canadian Dollar Forecast

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Canada’s Economic Outlook Brightens as Tariff Risks Fade

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The USD/CAD weekly forecast indicates an improving outlook for Canada’s economy.
  • The trade war between the two largest economies weighed on the dollar.
  • Downbeat US inflation figures increased Fed rate cut bets.

The USD/CAD weekly forecast indicates an improving outlook for Canada’s economy, which escaped Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.

Ups and downs of USD/CAD 

The USD/CAD pair collapsed this week as Trump’s tariffs caused a widespread sell-off in US assets. The dollar weakened after Trump imposed a reciprocal tariff on most of the US’s trading partners. Analysts moved to predict a likely global recession that sent most investors to safe-haven currencies. The loonie gained because Canada again escaped new US tariffs, easing worries about Canada’s economy. 

-Are you interested in learning about the forex indicators? Click here for details-

Although Trump paused these tariffs for ninety days, those on China increased. The trade war between the two largest economies weighed on the dollar. Moreover, downbeat US inflation figures increased Fed rate cut bets.

Next week’s key events for USD/CAD 

Next week, traders will focus on Canada’s inflation figures. After a previous reading of 1.1%, economists expect inflation to ease to 0.7%. An unexpected surge would lower BoC rate cut expectations. Meanwhile, soft figures would increase rate-cut bets, hurting the loonie.

Additionally, analysts expect the Bank of Canada to keep interest rates unchanged during Wednesday’s meeting. Meanwhile, the US will release its retail sales report, which will show the state of consumer spending and demand.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD weekly technical forecast: Sharp could pause at the 1.3802 support

USD/CAD weekly technical forecast
USD/CAD daily chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price has finally broken out of its consolidation. For a long time, it was trapped between the 1.4200 support and the 1.4502 resistance levels. The previous bullish trend paused, and the price started moving sideways with no clear direction. Meanwhile, the RSI was declining, showing bulls were losing momentum. 

Are you interested in learning more about British Trade Platform Review? Check our detailed guide-

Eventually, the price broke below the range, supported by a strong candle. It pulled back to retest the SMA before collapsing in a steep move. Bears are targeting the next hurdle at the 1.3802 support level. The decline might pause briefly at this level as the SMA catches up. 

However, the bearish bias is strong, with the RSI heading for the oversold region. Therefore, bears might eventually break below 1.3802. Such an outcome would clear the path to the 1.3400 key support. The downtrend will continue as long as the price trades below the SMA, with the RSI under 50.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025