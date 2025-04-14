Home GBP/USD Outlook: Upbeat UK Data Meets Dollar Weakness
Majors

GBP/USD Outlook: Upbeat UK Data Meets Dollar Weakness

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The GBP/USD outlook suggests a solid bullish rally.
  • Data revealed that the UK economy grew by 0.5%, well above estimates of a 0.1% expansion. 
  • Trump escalated the trade war with China by hiking tariffs to 145%.

The GBP/USD outlook suggests a solid bullish rally as the pound gains on a mix of upbeat UK data and a weak dollar. Last week, an upbeat UK GDP report eased pressure on the Bank of England to cut rates, boosting the pound. At the same time, the dollar collapsed due to economic uncertainty amid Trump’s aggressive trade policy moves. 

-Are you interested in learning about the forex indicators? Click here for details-

The sterling gained on Friday after data revealed that the UK economy grew by 0.5%, well above estimates of a 0.1% expansion. The data indicated a stronger-than-expected economic rebound, leading to a decline in BoE rate cut expectations. For months, analysts have waited to see the economy recover. However, data had shown weak progress until the report on Friday.

Meanwhile, the dollar had a difficult week as Trump’s trade policy moves weighed on investor sentiment. At the same time, downbeat inflation data led to a surge in Fed rate cut expectations. 

Trump imposed punitive reciprocal tariffs on many countries before suspending them. However, he escalated the trade war with China by hiking tariffs to 145%. As a result, investors lost confidence in the administration, resulting in market turmoil. At the same time, US recession worries weighed on stocks and the dollar.

GBP/USD key events today

Market participants are not looking forward to any key releases from the US or the UK today. As a result, the price might extend last week’s trend. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical outlook: Bulls near the 1.3200 resistance

GBP/USD technical outlook
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price is quickly approaching the 1.3200 resistance level. It trades well above the 30-SMA with the RSI in the overbought region, suggesting a solid bullish bias. Bulls have had a strong lead that has allowed them to break above key resistance levels like 1.2880 and 1.3000. 

Are you interested in learning more about British Trade Platform Review? Check our detailed guide-

The steep rally has not had any significant pullback to the 30-SMA. Therefore, it might pause at the next resistance to allow bulls to rest. The 1.3200 resistance has previously stopped bulls, leading to a reversal. 

Consequently, bears might resurface at this level. However, the uptrend will continue if the price remains above the SMA and the RSI above 50. A break above the 1.3200 resistance will strengthen the bullish bias.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025