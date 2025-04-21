Home EUR/USD Outlook: Dollar Takes a Hit as White House Targets Fed
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Outlook: Dollar Takes a Hit as White House Targets Fed

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The EUR/USD outlook indicates further dollar weakness.
  • Reports revealed that the US president plans to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
  • The European Central Bank cut rates last week, leaving room for more.

The EUR/USD outlook indicates further dollar weakness after Trump’s threats to fire Fed Chair Powell. Market participants are dumping the greenback and US assets, allowing the euro to climb. Meanwhile, the ECB indicated weaker growth in the Eurozone due to Trump’s tariffs. As a result, traders are pricing more rate cuts in the coming months. 

-Are you interested in learning about the forex indicators? Click here for details-

On Friday, reports revealed that the US president plans to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Since Trump took office, he has advised the Fed to continue cutting interest rates. However, Powell has remained cautious, waiting to see the impact of recent tariffs on the economy. The Fed Chair has repeatedly said there is no hurry to lower borrowing costs. 

The reports caused more turmoil in markets recovering from wild tariff moves. Moreover, investors lost confidence in the US economy, plunging the dollar. 

Meanwhile, although the euro rallied, the European Central Bank cut rates last week and left room for more. ECB president Christine Lagarde noted that Trump’s tariffs would hurt growth. However, she failed to give clear guidance about the next meeting. Still, market participants expect another rate cut in June. Meanwhile, policymakers may wait to see if Trump’s 20% tariff on the Eurozone takes effect. 

EUR/USD key events today

Traders are not anticipating any key economic releases today. Therefore, they will continue to digest US policy developments.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD technical outlook: Uptrend breaks past 1.1502 for a new high

EUR/USD technical outlook
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the EUR/USD price has rallied and broken above the 1.1502 resistance level. The move has reached a new high, further strengthening the bullish bias. The price now trades well above the 30-SMA, with the RSI in the overbought region. This shows a strong uptrend.

Are you interested in learning more about British Trade Platform Review? Check our detailed guide-

Bulls took charge when the price crossed above the 30-SMA. They have maintained the price above the SMA, respecting it as a solid support. At the same time, the price has consistently made higher highs and lows, indicating a developed bullish trend. 

However, bulls might pause at the 1.1602 resistance to allow the price to retest the SMA. Still, the bullish bias will remain intact as long as the price trades above the SMA and the RSI above 50. 

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025