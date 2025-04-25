Home USD/JPY Price Analysis: Inflation, Tariffs Complicate BoJ Path
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Inflation, Tariffs Complicate BoJ Path

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The USD/JPY price analysis indicates accelerating price pressures in Japan.
  • Tokyo’s CPI increased by 3.4%, which is above forecasted to be a 3.2% increase.
  • The dollar regained appeal as trade tensions between China and the US eased.

The USD/JPY price analysis indicates accelerating price pressures in Japan, which may prompt the Bank of Japan to raise rates. However, policymakers remain concerned about the economic impacts of Trump’s tariffs. Meanwhile, easing trade tensions between China and the US supported the dollar.

-Are you interested in learning about the forex indicators? Click here for details-

The yen strengthened briefly on Friday after data revealed that inflation in Tokyo beat estimates. The CPI increased by 3.4%, above forecasts of a 3.2% increase. Moreover, it recorded a massive jump from the previous reading of 2.4%. Accelerating inflation aligns with the BoJ’s recent message of more rate hikes. However, Trump’s tariffs have created uncertainty about the timing of the timing of the next move. 

On the other hand, the dollar regained its appeal as trade tensions between China and the US eased. Both countries appear ready to lower tariffs and begin negotiations. The US has said it can lower tariffs on Chinese goods to 50%. Meanwhile, China is ready to exempt some US goods from tariffs. A deal to end the trade war would boost the dollar and ease economic worries. Meanwhile, the yen might lose its safe-haven appeal and drop.

USD/JPY key events today

Traders do not expect any high-impact economic releases from the US or Japan. Therefore, they will keep watching trade war developments.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical price analysis: Channel breakout signals new trend

USD/JPY technical price analysis
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price has broken out of its bearish channel. Immediately after the breakout, the price pulled back to retest the channel resistance and is now climbing higher. The channel breakout indicates a bullish shift in sentiment. The price now trades above the 30-SMA, and the RSI is above 50. Therefore, the bullish bias is strong. 

Are you interested in learning more about British Trade Platform Review? Check our detailed guide-

Bears had a strong lead, maintaining a downtrend, with the price mostly below the 30-SMA. However, they could not go past the 140.01 support level. Consequently, bulls took over by pushing the price above the SMA and past the channel resistance. 

Given the strong bullish bias, USD/JPY could soon retest the 145.02 resistance level. A break above this level will confirm a new uptrend.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025