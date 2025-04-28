USD/CAD Outlook: Caution Prevails as Canada Awaits Election

The USD/CAD outlook reflects caution among traders ahead of Canada’s federal election.

Sales in Canada decreased by 0.4% in February.

The dollar held on to last week’s gains as traders awaited developments in the US-China trade war.

The USD/CAD outlook reflects caution among traders ahead of Canada’s general election results. As a result, most have remained on the sidelines, keeping the pair in a tight range. Meanwhile, the dollar was steady as market participants hoped for a trade deal between China and the US.

Canada’s general election is on Monday. The outcome will determine the country’s future, especially its trade relations with the US. Prime Minister Mark Carney’s ruling party remains in the lead. So far, his government has been willing to do all that it takes to ensure the stability of Canada’s economy. An unexpected win could briefly weaken the loonie.

Meanwhile, data released last week showed that sales in Canada decreased by 0.4% in February. However, this was an improvement from the previous month when sales fell by 0.6%. Moreover, analysts predict a 0.7% rebound in March.

On the other hand, the dollar held on to last week’s gains as traders awaited developments in the US-China trade war. The two countries adopted a softer stance on tariffs last week, boosting risk appetite. If tariffs come down, the likelihood of a trade deal will increase. At the same time, the outlook for both economies might brighten.

USD/CAD key events today

Canada Federal Election

USD/CAD technical outlook: Bulls take the lead but remain hesitant

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price has pushed above the 30-SMA, indicating bulls have taken the lead. At the same time, the RSI trades above 50, suggesting stronger bullish momentum. However, volatility remains low and trading is thin, showing indecision.

Although bulls have taken charge, they are not willing to bet big and make significant swings above the SMA. The previous decline slowed and paused when the price reached a key support zone comprising the 1.618 Fib extension level and the 1.3800 support level.

Here, bearish momentum faded, and the RSI made a bullish divergence. At the same time, the price began to stick close to the SMA until it broke above. If volatility increases, the price is likely to retest the 1.4050 resistance level. A break above this level would confirm a new uptrend.

