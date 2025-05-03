Home USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Down GDP Urges for June Rate Cut
Canadian Dollar Forecast

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Down GDP Urges for June Rate Cut

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The USD/CAD weekly forecast shows a slowdown in the US economy.
  • The US economy added 177,000 jobs in April, above estimates of 138,000.
  • Canada’s economy unexpectedly contracted by 0.2%.

The USD/CAD weekly forecast shows a slowdown in the US economy that could pressure the Fed to cut rates in June.

Ups and downs of USD/CAD

The USD/CAD price had a bearish week as most US economic reports signaled an economic slowdown. However, the dollar briefly rebounded on Friday after an upbeat jobs report. 

-Are you looking for forex robots? Check our detailed guide- 

Throughout the week, US data pointed to weakness, with vacancies, jobless claims and private employment all missing forecasts. However, the economy added 177,000 jobs in April, above estimates of 138,000. Still, it was slower than the previous reading of 185,000. 

Meanwhile, the Canadian economy unexpectedly contracted by 0.2%, increasing pressure on the Bank of Canada to resume its easing cycle.  

Next week’s key events for USD/CAD 

Next week, market participants will focus on the FOMC policy meeting. Meanwhile, Canada will release its crucial monthly employment report. The Fed will likely keep interest rates unchanged as policymakers wait for more evidence of a deteriorating economy. Data on Friday revealed that the labor market remains stronger than expected. However, traders are increasingly pricing a rate cut in June.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Meanwhile, Canada’s employment report will show the state of its labor market, shaping the outlook for Bank of Canada rate cuts.

USD/CAD weekly technical forecast: Bears lose momentum near channel support

USD/CAD weekly technical forecast
USD/CAD daily chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price trades below the 22-SMA with the RSI under 50, indicating a bearish bias. Since its peak at the top of the chart, the price has made lower highs and lows. At the same time, it has respected solid resistance and support lines, creating a bearish channel. 

-Are you looking for the best CFD broker? Check our detailed guide-

At the moment, bears are challenging the 1.3800 support level. However, price action shows the decline has weakened near the channel support. The candle bodies are smaller. At the same time, the RSI has made a bullish divergence, suggesting fading momentum.

If bulls return, the price will likely break above the SMA to retest the channel resistance and the 1.4200 level. The decline will continue as long as the price remains in the channel. The next target will be at the 1.3400 level. On the other hand, a bullish channel breakout would signal a bullish shift in sentiment.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025