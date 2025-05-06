Home EUR/USD Price Rebounds as Trade Tensions Resurface
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Price Rebounds as Trade Tensions Resurface

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The EUR/USD price analysis indicates renewed dollar weakness.
  • Trump announced a new 100% tariff on films produced outside the US.
  • Data on Monday showed further expansion in the US services sector.

The EUR/USD price analysis indicates renewed euro strength as US tariff uncertainty weighs on the dollar. It has become clear that Trump is unwilling to give up his tariff campaign. At the same time, market participants stay off the market ahead of the crucial FOMC policy meeting. 

-Are you looking for forex robots? Check our detailed guide- 

On Sunday, Trump announced a new 100% tariff on films produced outside the US, pausing the dollar’s recent rally. Initially, demand for the US currency had soared amid hopes of easing trade tensions. Trump had announced looming trade deals with Japan, India, and South Korea. Moreover, the US president said there was hope for a deal with China in the near future. As a result, risk appetite surged and investor confidence rebounded.

However, at the start of the week, uncertainty arose when Trump returned to his aggressive tariff moves. This paused the dollar’s rally, allowing the euro to climb on Tuesday. Still, the move was subdued after recent economic figures revealed a resilient US economy. Data on Monday showed further expansion in the services sector as business activity improved more than expected. 

Meanwhile, Friday’s employment numbers were positive. As a result, Fed rate cut expectations have eased. Still, policymakers might hint at the future during this week’s meeting.

EUR/USD key events today

  • Federal Funds Rate
  • FOMC Statement
  • FOMC Press Conference
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD technical price analysis: Bulls aim for the 1.1550 resistance

EUR/USD technical price analysis
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the EUR/USD price is about to break out of a tight wedge pattern near the 1.1301 support level. Bulls are challenging the 30-SMA and the wedge resistance line. At the same time, the RSI has edged above 50, indicating stronger bullish momentum. 

-Are you looking for the best CFD broker? Check our detailed guide-

Initially, the price was in a solid uptrend, respecting the 30-SMA as support. At the same time, it was making higher highs and lows. However, this stopped after bulls failed to break above the 1.1550 resistance level. 

Bears emerged at this level and pushed the price below the SMA, indicating a shift in sentiment. The next step for bears was to start making lower highs and lows. However, the 1.1301 support has held firm. Therefore, a break above the SMA and the wedge resistance will allow EUR/USD to retest the 1.1550 level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025