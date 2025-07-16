Home USD/CAD Price Analysis: Traders Weigh Inflation Trends in US, CA
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Traders Weigh Inflation Trends in US, CA

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The USD/CAD price analysis shows a retreat from recent peaks.
  • US inflation data confirmed that Trump’s tariffs have increased price pressures in the economy.
  • Canada’s inflation increased from 1.7% in May to 1.9% in June.

The USD/CAD price analysis shows a retreat from recent peaks as traders weigh the inflation figures from the US and Canada. US inflation accelerated more than expected in June, leading to a drop in Fed rate cut expectations. At the same time, inflation in Canada increased, lowering the chances of a BoC rate cut in July.

Are you interested in learning more about Forex robots? Check our detailed guide-

The US dollar rallied on Tuesday after data confirmed that Trump’s tariffs have increased price pressures in the economy. The headline inflation figure came in at 2.7%, beating forecasts of 2.6%. Meanwhile, the monthly CPI increased by 0.3% as expected. Higher import prices have led to higher prices for consumers, which may keep the Fed on a cautious path. 

The report confirmed Powell’s worries about a spike in inflation. Furthermore, Trump is continuing with his tariff campaign and has threatened higher levies on several countries. If tariffs rise again, inflation may continue to climb. This would force the Fed to weigh growth against inflation.

Meanwhile, in Canada, data revealed that inflation increased from 1.7% in May to 1.9% in June. This, together with last week’s upbeat jobs report, will likely convince the Bank of Canada to keep rates on hold. 

USD/CAD key events today

  • US core PPI m/m
  • US PPI m/m
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical price analysis: Bulls break past resistance zone, eye 1.3800

USD/CAD technical price analysis
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price has broken above a solid resistance zone comprising the 0.618 Fib retracement and the 1.3700 key level. The price now trades above the 30-SMA, with the RSI above 50, supporting a bullish bias. 

Are you interested in learning more about XRP price prediction? Check our detailed guide-

The break above the resistance zone is a significant milestone that has solidified the bullish bias. Initially, the price was consolidating below this zone until the SMA caught up. However, bulls made a solid candle that broke above the resistance and signaled a surge in momentum. 

After the break, the price is pulling back and might retest the zone before climbing higher. The break has cleared the path to the 1.3800 resistance. However, the price will only climb to this level if bulls can maintain their position above the resistance zone.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025