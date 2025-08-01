Home GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound Relieved on Weak Jobs Data
Majors

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound Relieved on Weak Jobs Data

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The GBP/USD price analysis shows some relief for the pound as the dollar collapses.
  • Data on Friday revealed slower-than-expected US job growth in July.
  • Trump slapped more countries, like Canada and South Korea, with higher tariffs on Friday.

The GBP/USD price analysis shows some relief for the pound as the dollar collapses on a poor US jobs report. Sterling recorded the worst month in 3 years in July due to UK economic concerns. At the same time, the dollar rallied after Trump imposed tariffs on many more countries on Friday. 

-If you are interested in guaranteed stop-loss forex brokers, check our detailed guide-

Data on Friday revealed slower-than-expected US job growth in July. The economy employed only 73,000 new workers, compared to the estimates of 106,000. At the same time, unemployment was higher at 4.2%, as expected. 

The slowdown in the labor market will increase pressure on the Fed to cut interest rates. Although employment has remained mostly resilient, it has slowed down significantly due to Trump’s tariffs. Moreover, the US president imposed more tariffs on Friday that could further weaken the US economy. 

Trump slapped more countries, like Canada and South Korea, with higher tariffs on Friday. The move came after the countries failed to reach trade agreements with the US. As a result, the dollar and Treasury yields rose, weighing on the pound. 

The UK currency has had a terrible month amid concerns about the state of the UK economy. Weak economic data has added pressure on the BoE to lower borrowing costs. 

GBP/USD key events today

Market participants do not expect more reports at the end of the week.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical price analysis: Bullish engulfer signals reversal

GBP/USD technical price analysis
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price has recovered to the 30-SMA and is challenging the prevailing trend. Bulls emerged soon after the price broke below the 1.3200 key support level. There was a sudden surge in momentum that allowed the price to form a bullish engulfing candle. 

-Are you looking for the best CFD broker? Check our detailed guide-

However, the bearish bias remains intact, with the price below the 30-SMA and the RSI slightly under 50. If the SMA holds firm, bears will return to push the price lower and continue the downtrend. 

On the other hand, if the SMA gives way, it will confirm a bullish sentiment shift. Nevertheless, bulls would have to break above the 1.3402 key level and start making higher highs and lows to confirm a bullish trend. 

Would you be interested in trading forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025