Home USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Economic Worries Mount Amid Tariffs
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Economic Worries Mount Amid Tariffs

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
Updated:
  • The USD/CAD weekly forecast points to increasing economic concerns in Canada.
  • Canada was one of the unlucky countries to fail to sign a trade deal with the US.
  • Data revealed weak US job growth in July.

The USD/CAD weekly forecast points to increasing economic concerns in Canada after Trump imposed higher tariffs.

Ups and downs of USD/CAD

The USD/CAD pair had a bullish week as the loonie weakened amid tariff concerns. At the same time, the dollar gained against most of its peers, further weighing on Canada’s currency. Canada was one of the unlucky countries to fail to sign a trade deal with the US. As a result, tariff uncertainty weighed on the loonie until Trump announced a 35% tariff on Friday. Meanwhile, the tariff deadline boosted US Treasury yields and the dollar. 

Are you interested in learning more about Bitcoin price prediction? Check our detailed guide-

However, the Canadian dollar found some relief on Friday after data revealed weak US job growth and an increase in the unemployment rate.

Next week’s key events for USD/CAD

Next week, Canada will release its crucial monthly employment report. Recent data from the country has shown a recovery after the Bank of Canada lowered borrowing costs. This has allowed the central bank to pause for a while. Therefore, there is a chance that employment will remain robust. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

However, Canada is now facing higher tariffs that might impact future economic growth. Therefore, traders will pay more attention to future reports.

USD/CAD weekly technical forecast: Price retests 1.3750 after bullish breakout

USD/CAD weekly technical forecast
USD/CAD daily chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price has pulled back to retest the recently broken 1.3750 key level. It trades above the 22-SMA, and the RSI is above 50, suggesting a bullish bias. Therefore, the retreat might only be brief before the bullish move continues. 

Are you interested in learning more about forex basics? Check our detailed guide- 

The new direction comes after the price made a triple bottom near the 1.3575 key support level. Initially, USD/CAD was on a downtrend and had just made a new low. However, the price had stopped making significant swings from the SMA. Therefore, it remained in a tight range and could not break below 1.3575. 

At the same time, the RSI made higher lows, indicating a bullish divergence. The divergence was a sign that bearish momentum was fading. As a result, bulls took over by breaking out of the tight range. If they remain in the lead, the price will likely retest the 1.4000 key psychological level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025