Home EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls Shy Despite Increased US Jobless Claims
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls Shy Despite Increased US Jobless Claims

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • EUR/USD forecast remains mildly bullish amid weaker dollar. 
  • Fed’s rate cut probability in September is 94% amid weaker economic outlook. 
  • Weaker US jobs data and geopolitical optimism continues to support euro. 

The EUR/USD forecast remains slightly bullish, staying around mid-1.1600, supported by weakening US economic indicators and unresolved political uncertainty in Washington. However, the pair is off the recent peak near 1.1700.

Are you interested in learning more about Bitcoin price prediction? Check our detailed guide-

Markets are pricing in Fed’s aggressive easing, with a 94% probability of a 25 bps in September. The euro benefits from a shift in rate expectations and geopolitical optimism like peace talks and relief to European energy flows.

According to Scotiabank analysts, “The solid EUR rebound last Friday from the 1.14 area still has potential to extend through 1.17 and retest the recent highs around 1.18 in the near term.”

Meanwhile, the US labor market is showing signs of deterioration. The initial jobless claims data rose to 226k for the week ending Aug 2 against the previous reading of 219k. The continuing claims surged to 1.974 million, the highest since Nov 2021. However, the unemployment rate stays steady at 4.2% but weakening hiring and deteriorating labor retention are signaling odds of Fed easing sooner than expected.

The slowdown in the US labor market growth, combined with weaker US NFP data provides further clarity to the Fed to pivot towards easing. Moreover, diplomatic breakthrough supporting inflation outlook and Europe’s growth, underpin euro’s resilience.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD Technical Forecast: Unclear Trend Awaits Catalyst

EUR/USD Technical Forecast
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The EUR/USD 4-hour chart shows a downside correction from the recent swing high near 1.1700 area. The pair got rejection from the 200-period SMA and slowly approaching the 100-period SMA. The price has not been in a clear trend as the pair may oscillate between the two key MAs.

Are you interested in learning more about forex basics? Check our detailed guide- 

The downside may find a confluence of support at round figure of 1.1600, accompanied by Aug 04 high and 20-period SMA. On breaking below the 20-period SMA, the price may continue the downside and test 50-period SMA at 1.1550. Staying above the 20-period SMA and the 1.1600 support may gather buying traction and push the pair towards 200-period SMA around 1.1660 ahead of swing high of 1.1700.

The RSI slid to under 60.0 level after reaching the overbought zone, suggesting no clear momentum for now. However, further consolidation around current levels may attract sellers.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025