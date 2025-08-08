Home USD/CAD Price Analysis: Trump’s Pick for Fed Signals Dovish
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Trump’s Pick for Fed Signals Dovish

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The USD/CAD price analysis shows continued dollar weakness.
  • Trump’s Fed pick has raised speculation about more dovish picks in the future.
  • Market participants are awaiting employment figures from Canada.

The USD/CAD price analysis shows continued dollar weakness after Trump’s pick for Fed Governor hinted at more dovishness in the central bank. At the same time, downbeat employment data added to expectations of Fed rate cuts. 

Are you interested in learning more about Bitcoin price prediction? Check our detailed guide-

Trump picked Stephen Miran to temporarily hold the recently vacant position at the Fed. His pick has raised speculation about more dovish picks in the future. At the same time, it has raised worries about the independence of the Federal Reserve after Powell’s term. Experts believe it will be a less independent Fed.

“In many ways, it reinforces what we already knew, which is that we’re now looking at a much more political Fed and a much less independent Fed,” said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone.

“We’re all expecting at the September FOMC and any meeting he joins after that that he’ll be very dovish and will be pushing for large rate cuts and that that will come effectively because the President has asked him to,” said Brown.

Meanwhile, there was further downward pressure on the dollar after a jump in US unemployment claims. Market participants are now expecting employment figures from Canada.

USD/CAD key events today

  • Canada employment change
  • Canada unemployment rate
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical price analysis: Bears strive to detach from the 1.3750 key level

USD/CAD technical price analysis
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price has broken below the 1.3750 key support level after a recent shift in sentiment. Initially, the price was climbing steadily in a steep uptrend until it reached the 1.3875 key resistance level. Here, there was a sudden shift in sentiment as the price formed a large bearish engulfing candlestick pattern. 

Are you interested in learning more about forex basics? Check our detailed guide- 

Moreover, it went on to break below the 30-SMA, showing bears had taken the lead. However, since the break, the price has remained mostly attached to the SMA. This shows that bears have not yet found their footing. To do this, they must detach from the 1.3750 key level. 

When that happens, the price will likely start making lower highs and lows, confirming a downtrend. Moreover, it would allow USD/CAD to drop to the 1.3575 key support level.  

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025