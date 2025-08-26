Home Gold Price Consolidating Gains, Eying US Core PCE, GDP
Commodities

Gold Price Consolidating Gains, Eying US Core PCE, GDP

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • Gold price gains on Tuesday amid poor risk sentiment.
  • Fed-Trump standoff creates chaos in the markets, adding more uncertainty.
  • Investors await catalysts like US Core PCE and US GDP data to provide further impetus.

Gold price gained on Tuesday during the early New York session as investors evaluated headlines from Washington against upcoming macroeconomic releases. The yellow metal remains well bid above the recent lows as traders look forward to a decisive week marked by policy uncertainty and US inflation and GDP data.

Are you interested in learning more about crypto robots? Check our detailed guide-

The political standoff between the Federal Reserve and President Trump remains the key driver for gold prices today. Markets are closely assessing whether the US President will be able to remove Fed Governor Cook. Such a move would give Trump a notional majority among voting members of the FOMC. However, this would undermine the autonomy of the central bank and signal an aggressive rate cut path, which could push gold further up.

The interest rate curve is another key indicator to watch. Market implied cuts are priced into the front end of the curve. However, the question arises whether those odds will persist or fade out if policymakers change their stance against speculation.

Other than macro drivers, ETF flows also matter. The inflows remain steady while futures positioning stays cautious, suggesting much room for re-engagement if the narrative turns clearly dovish. Moreover, central bank buying remains constant, especially from emerging markets, to diversify from the dollar.

Attention will turn to the US macroeconomic releases, including the Core PCE Index and the GDP Q2 revision. A sustained slowdown in inflation would validate the case for easing, reinforcing the demand for gold. Conversely, resilient data could temper the expectations and limit the bullion rally.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Gold price technical analysis: Bulls to conquer $3,400

Gold price technical analysis
Gold 4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart for gold shows no clear bias as the markets consolidate gains. The key moving averages remain in a cluster at $3,340-55 area. The price remains shy of $3,400 level, which is key for the buyers to continue the upside momentum. The 20- and 100-period MAs are converging to form a bullish crossover. If confirmed, it could trigger buying pressure as well.

Are you interested in learning more about buying Dogecoin? Check our detailed guide-

On the flip side, falling below the key moving average cluster could alter the scenario and open the door for more losses towards $3,300. The next support level emerges at $3,260. The RSI indicates a bullish trend but lacks conviction.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

 

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025