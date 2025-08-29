Home EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Strengthens on Inflation Survey
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Strengthens on Inflation Survey

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The EUR/USD outlook shows steady Eurozone consumer inflation expectations. 
  • Consumers expect Eurozone inflation to average 2.6% in the next year. 
  • The preliminary US GDP revealed a 3.3% expansion, bigger than the forecast of 3.1%.

The EUR/USD outlook shows the euro recovering after an ECB survey revealed steady consumer inflation expectations. However, the currency pulled back in the previous session after upbeat US data briefly boosted the dollar. 

An ECB survey revealed that consumers expect Eurozone inflation to average 2.6% in the next year. This was unchanged from the June expectations. Moreover, it means that the European Central Bank can maintain the interest rates at 2.0%. Therefore, traders do not expect a rate cut in September. 

Meanwhile, the dollar got some relief in the previous session after data revealed solid economic growth. The preliminary GDP revealed a 3.3% expansion, bigger than the forecast of 3.1%. The data eased some recent concerns about the state of the economy. It also eased pressure on the Fed to lower borrowing costs. Additionally, unemployment claims fell more than expected, easing worries about a rapid slowdown in the labor market.

Nevertheless, the greenback is heading for a monthly loss against the euro due to an increase in Fed rate cut expectations. Traders are now looking forward to the nonfarm payrolls report next week that will continue to shape the outlook for rate cuts.

EUR/USD key events today

  • US core PCE price index m/m
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD technical outlook: Bears attempt again at range resistance

EUR/USD technical outlook
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the EUR/USD price trades above the 30-SMA, with the RSI above 50, suggesting a bullish bias. However, on a larger scale, the price trades in a consolidation between the 1.1600 support and the 1.1700 resistance levels. 

Are you interested in learning more about buying Dogecoin? Check our detailed guide-

Initially, the trend turned bullish after meeting the 1.1400 support level. However, it soon started a corrective phase after bulls failed to break above the 1.1700 key resistance level. Since then, they have made several attempts to break out of the consolidation but have failed. At the same time, the RSI has made lower highs, indicating fading bullish momentum. 

If bulls regain strength, the price might finally break out of consolidation and continue the uptrend. On the other hand, if they don’t, bears might take over and retest the 1.1400 support level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025