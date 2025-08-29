Home USD/CAD Price Analysis: Dollar Nears Monthly Loss
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Dollar Nears Monthly Loss

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The USD/CAD price analysis shows a steep rally in the Canadian dollar.
  • Next week’s nonfarm payrolls report will keep shaping the outlook for Fed rate cuts.
  • Data on Friday revealed that Canada’s economy contracted by 0.1%.

The USD/CAD price analysis shows a steady Canadian dollar as the greenback heads for a monthly loss due to Fed rate cut expectations. At the same time, market participants are still grappling with the recent threats to the Federal Reserve’s independence.

Are you interested in learning more about crypto robots? Check our detailed guide-

Market participants are still expecting a rate cut next month as policymakers assume a more dovish tone. On Thursday, Fed’s Christopher Waller said that he expects to lower borrowing costs next month. Additionally, he said there will be more to come. 

Rate cut bets have surged this month, mainly due to downbeat US employment data. Next week’s nonfarm payrolls report will keep shaping the outlook for rate cuts. At the same time, the dollar has weakened due to the conflict between Trump and the Fed. However, the future of Trump’s attempt to fire Governor Lisa Cook remains uncertain. 

“While markets remain reluctant to speculate on this Fed story and continue to focus on data-driven short-term developments, the downside risks for the dollar have undoubtedly grown,” Francesco Pesole, an FX strategist at ING, said in a note.

Meanwhile, data on Friday revealed that Canada’s economy contracted by 0.1%. Meanwhile, core inflation in the US met expectations at 0.3%.

USD/CAD key events today

Traders do not expect more reports from the US or Canada.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical price analysis: Bears pause at the 1.3750 support after channel breakout

USD/CAD technical price analysis
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price has broken out of its bullish channel and dropped to retest the 1.3750 support level. Moreover, the price trades below the 30-SMA, with the RSI near the oversold region, suggesting a bearish bias. 

Are you interested in learning more about buying Dogecoin? Check our detailed guide-

Bulls failed to maintain the previous trend after breaking above the 1.3875 resistance level. Instead, bears emerged with solid momentum and made a strong candle that broke below the 30-SMA. Soon after, the price broke below its channel support and dropped to the 1.3750 support level. 

However, after such a steep drop, the decline might pause, allowing the price to pull back and retest the 30-SMA resistance. Nevertheless, the downtrend will continue as long as the price remains below the SMA.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025