Home USD/CAD Forecast: Dollar Steadies Ahead of Employment Data
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/CAD Forecast: Dollar Steadies Ahead of Employment Data

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • The USD/CAD forecast indicates a slight recovery of the dollar against the Canadian dollar.
  • Market participants are eagerly awaiting the US monthly employment figures.
  • Data revealed that Canada’s economy unexpectedly contracted.

The USD/CAD forecast indicates that the dollar is expected to recover slightly against the Canadian dollar ahead of crucial employment figures from the US and Canada. Meanwhile, data released on Friday revealed unexpected weakness in Canada’s economy, which could pressure the Bank of Canada to cut interest rates.

Are you interested in learning more about forex indicators? Check our detailed guide- 

Market participants are eagerly awaiting the monthly employment figures from Canada and the US. Notably, the US nonfarm payrolls report will shape the outlook for Fed rate cuts. Another downbeat report could revive bets for a massive rate cut in September.

“Severe weakness (in economic data) would point to an even more forceful Fed response than market pricing predicts, but if May/June weakness is revealed as a statistical mirage, rate cuts would seem unwarranted given the almost certain prospect of rising inflation over the next year or so,” Societe Generale economist Klaus Baader said.

On the other hand, if the labor market is stable, rate cut expectations will ease. Currently, traders are pricing a 90% chance of the Fed cutting interest rates this month. 

Meanwhile, the loonie weakened last week after data revealed that Canada’s economy unexpectedly contracted. This put pressure on BoC policymakers to consider resuming rate cuts.

USD/CAD key events today

Market participants are not expecting any high-impact releases from the US or Canada at the start of the week. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD technical forecast: Downtrend pauses at the 1.3725 support

USD/CAD technical forecast
USD/CAD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/CAD price has paused its decline near the 1.3725 key support level. Nevertheless, the price still trades well below the 30-SMA, a sign that bears have a strong lead. At the same time, the RSI trades below 50, supporting solid bearish momentum. 

Are you interested in learning more about next cryptocurrency to explode? Check our detailed guide- 

The trend turned bearish after an engulfing candle pushed the price below the 30-day SMA. Bulls then retested the SMA but failed to break above it, confirming a new direction. The price has made a steep decline from the SMA without any pauses or pullbacks. But after such a strong move, bears might be exhausted. This could allow USD/CAD to retest the 30-day SMA before the decline continues. 

A break below the 1.3725 support will solidify the bearish bias and continue the downtrend. This would enable USD/CAD to retest the 1.3600 support.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025