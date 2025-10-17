Home GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Soars as Fed Voices for Easing
Majors

GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Soars as Fed Voices for Easing

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • Dovish Fed expectations and declining US growth weigh on the dollar.
  • The UK’s fiscal challenges and the cautious Bank of England’s policy stance limit the pound’s uptrend. 
  • Traders look ahead to the IMF meetings and comments from FOMC and MPC members for further policy cues.

The GBP/USD outlook indicates bullishness as the pair trades around 1.3450, now entering its third-day winning streak, amid expectations of Fed easing. The Fed’s Beige Book reflected an economic slowdown, with more layoffs and less consumer spending. Comments from the Fed’s Waller and Miran favored monetary easing.

Are you interested in learning more about forex conventions? Check our detailed guide-

The persistent US government shutdown and heightened US-China trade frictions weigh the greenback. Meanwhile, the market sentiment remains cautious as investors favor safe-haven assets like gold amid risk aversion in global markets. 

The Dollar Index (DXY) is ready to brace for its most significant weekly drop for the first time in three months, signaling a reduced investor confidence in the US growth outlook. 

On the UK part, the GBP witnesses modest growth, backed by waning dollars but capped by domestic challenges. The weakening labor data, released earlier this week, strengthened expectations of further rate cuts by the BoE. Meanwhile, concerns about the UK’s fiscal position ahead of the Autumn budget weigh the sentiment. 

GBP/USD Daily Key Events

The significant events in the day include

  • IMF meetings
  • FOMC member Miran speaks
  • FOMC’s Kashkari speaks
  • FOMC Musalem speaks
  • MPC Pill speaks
  • MPC Greene speaks
  • MPC Breeden speaks

Traders look forward to the IMF meeting, FOMC member speeches, and MPC member speeches for insights into the policy direction and broader economic outlook. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Upside Capped by 200-MA

GBP/USD Technical Outlook
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

The GBP/USD 4-hour chart suggests the pair stays firm around the 1.3450 level, after last week’s pullback near 1.3250. The pair remains above the 20 and 50 key moving averages, indicating a near-term uptrend. However, the 200-period SMA around the 1.3490-1.3500 zone caps further upside. A sustained break above this zone could extend the rally to the 1.3545-1.3550 levels.

Are you interested in learning more about Ethereum price prediction? Check our detailed guide-

The RSI is at 60, indicating a positive territory, suggesting a slight consolidation before further upside. Immediate support sits at 1.3400, 1.3350, and 1.3300, where new interest could emerge.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025