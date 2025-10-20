Home AUD/USD Price Gains as US-China Tensions Ease, China Data Supports Outlook
AUD/USD Daily Outlooks

AUD/USD Price Gains as US-China Tensions Ease, China Data Supports Outlook

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
  • AUD/USD price remains positive amid improved risk tone.
  • China’s upbeat data and trade optimism lend support to the Aussie.
  • Australian PM’s visit to the US could further support Australian economy.

The AUD/USD picked momentum on Monday, extending upside for the second consecutive session as the US-China trade sentiment improves while Chinese economy further boosted the risk appetite. The pair is trading at 0.6501 at the time of writing.

Are you interested in learning more about crypto robots? Check our detailed guide-

Market optimism improved as the US President Trump signaled that imposing 100% tariff on Chinese goods would not be sustainable. He also confirmed a plan meeting President Xi Jinping, easing trade war concerns. Trump stated, “We can lower what China has to pay in tariffs, but China has to do things for us too.” The remarks triggered a rebound in risk-sensitive assets, including Aussie.

Adding more to the optimism, China’s Q3 GDP rose to 4.8% y/y, matching expectations but revealed a slower momentum from second quarter’s 5.2%. The economy expanded 1.1% on quarterly basis, beating expectations of 0.8%. Industrial production also showed an upside surprise, gaining 6.5% y/y, while retail sales rose 3%. Though the fixed-asset investment showed weakness, the data shows resilience in China’s economy, lending support to the Aussie.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) left the rates unchanged at 3%. The steady policy shows confidence in domestic recovery without a fresh stimulus. Markets took this as a sign of stability.

On the domestic front, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to the US add another layer to the market optimism. Talks with President Trump are expected to focus on mutual cooperation regarding critical minerals, trade and regional security under AUKUS pact. The discussions could open opportunities to enhance mutual trades and bilateral resource investment, especially in rare earth minerals.

However, the upside for Aussie could be capped as investors grow bets on rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia. The recent unemployment report showed a rise to 4.5% (four year high), increasing odds of easing expectations.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

AUD/USD Price Technical Analysis: Neutral Bias Around 20-MA

AUD/USD Price Technical Analysis
AUD/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart for Aussie shows a mildly bullish sentiment, staying supported by the 20-period MA. However, the upside remains capped by the 50-period MA at 0.6520. The RSI is near 50.0, showing a neutral bias.

Are you interested in learning more about buying Dogecoin? Check our detailed guide-

Provided the price stays above the 20-period MA, the price could test the 0.6550 resistance ahead of 0.6600. On breaking below the 20-period MA, the price could slip to the demand zone at 0.6450.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025