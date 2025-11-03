Home EUR/USD Outlook: Eyeing 1.1500 Breakout Amid Divided ECB, Cautious Fed
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Outlook: Eyeing 1.1500 Breakout Amid Divided ECB, Cautious Fed

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
Updated:
  • The EUR/USD outlook reflects range-bound momentum, backed by a resilient euro but limited by USD strength.
  • The ECB navigates a divided stance among policymakers about the timing of easing, as sticky inflation limits the chances of early rate cuts.
  • Traders look ahead to the US manufacturing PMI and manufacturing prices for directional bias. 

The EUR/USD outlook shows the pair edged lower, trading near 1.1500 amid a stronger greenback and a cautious market sentiment. The latest Eurozone manufacturing PMI stabilized around 50, halting the current contraction. This development cautioned the investors as France and the Netherlands grappled with fiscal and political uncertainty, weighing the euro. 

Are you interested to learn more about low spread forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Regardless, the ECB witnesses a divided stance among policymakers regarding future policy adjustments. As noted by dovish policymakers, growth could decline, potentially extending the below-target inflation trend. 

However, the ECB plans to achieve 1.7% price growth by 2026 and 1.9% by 2027, aiming to improve stability gradually. However, the recent data revealed core and service inflation at higher levels than expected. This data limits the central bank from considering early rate cuts. 

On the other hand, the dollar witnessed a boost from the US as expectations of a December rate cut dampened further. The USD dollar index rose near 100.00, backed by tightening financial conditions and the Fed’s hawkish remarks. The Fed’s strong rhetoric suggested a potential greenback strength in the near-term. According to Commerzbank analysts, the dollar strength is also partially due to the data blackout.  

EUR/USD Daily Key Events

The major events in the day include:

  • US ISM Manufacturing PMI
  • US ISM Manufacturing Prices

On Monday, traders await the ISM manufacturing PMI and ISM manufacturing prices to gain insights into economic conditions. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Bears to Pounce 1.1500

EUR/USD Technical Outlook
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The EUR/USD 4-hour chart shows the pair trading towards the downside near 1.1511. The price remains below all key MAs. The 200-MA near 1.1670 signals the bearish bias, acting as a major resistance level. 

Are you interested to learn more about forex bonuses? Check our detailed guide-

The RSI is near 30, holding around the oversold region, suggesting a potential short-term rebound but not confirming a trend reversal. Persistently staying below the 1.1555 level could trigger further downside towards 1.1500 and 1.1475. Conversely, a decisive break above 1.1610 could allow a trend reversal towards 1.1670 and 1.1700.  

Support Level

  • 1.1500
  • 1.1475
  • 1.1420

Resistance Level

  • 1.1580
  • 1.1615
  • 1.1675

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025