EUR/USD: Difficult To Edge Firmly Below 1.10; Looking For A Gradual Rise Through 1.15 In 2020 – Danske

Danske Research discusses its EUR/USD outlook and adopts a constructive bias over the coming year.

“Risks are broadly skewed on the downside for USD, as risk sentiment stays supported by a lenient Fed amid a brightening cyclical outlook globally. Further, EUR/USD may get some support from eurozone outperformance versus the US according to our equity strategists. This is likely to make it difficult for EUR/USD to edge firmly below 1.10 for now and puts 1.12 within reach going into the new year. However, we stress that this is not the beginning of a steady correction higher: while the cross remains undervalued, we still believe the lack of rate support for EUR caps upside in the pair, i.e. the ECB is essentially a constant for FX markets for now,” Danske notes.

“We look for EUR/USD to trade close to 1.11 on 1-3M and look for a rise to 1.13 on 6M on resumed Fed easing and further to 1.15 in 12M as a moderate global recovery is sustained and as the Fed supports US inflation outperformance versus the eurozone,” Danske adds.

