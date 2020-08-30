EUR/USD Forecast Aug. 31-Sep. 4 – Euro rises as Fed sends dollar downwards

German GDP declined by 9.7% in Q2, revised upwards from 10.1% in the initial estimate. France also recorded a dismal GDP in Q2, with a decline of 13.8%. German Ifo Business Climate rose for a fourth straight month, to 92.6 in August. This was up from 90.5 beforehand.

Over in the US, Conference Board Consumer Confidence slipped to 84.8, down from 91.7 beforehand. Durable Goods Orders were mixed – the headline reading accelerated 11.2%, up from 7.3% in the previous release. However, the core release slowed to 2.4%, down from 3.3% beforehand. US second-estimate GDP was upwardly revised to 31.7%, compared to 32.9% in the initial release.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell made a dramatic address at the Jackson Hole meeting. Powell said that the Fed would allow inflation to overshoot its inflation target of 2.0%. This significant shift in policy means that interest rates will likely stay very low for the foreseeable future. This resulted in broad losses for the US dollar last week.