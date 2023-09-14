EUR/USD Forecast: Bounces off 3-Month Low, Eyes on ECB
  • US inflation data failed to alter expectations for a Federal Reserve pause.
  • Core US registered a year-on-year rate of 4.3% in August, down from 4.7% the previous month.
  • Expectations for a rate hike by the ECB later on Thursday have risen to about 60% probability.

On Thursday, the EUR/USD forecast was bullish as the euro rebounded from its nearly three-month low against the US dollar. Meanwhile, market focus shifted to the European Central Bank’s impending rate-setting meeting. 

This shift in attention occurred after US inflation data failed to alter expectations for a Federal Reserve pause in the coming week. Notably, the US consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.6% last month, marking the most significant increase since June 2022. 

However, core inflation, which is of greater concern to the Fed as it excludes food and energy prices, registered a year-on-year rate of 4.3% in August, down from 4.7% the previous month.

Consequently, market participants are almost sure the Fed will maintain its interest rates on September 20. 

Nevertheless, the likelihood of a quarter-point rate increase by the end of the year stands at approximately 40%. Concurrently, expectations for a rate hike by the ECB later on Thursday have risen to about 60% probability. This is a notable increase from earlier in the week when it was closer to a coin toss. 

A Reuters report has partly bolstered this shift in sentiment. The report suggests that the European Central Bank anticipates inflation will remain above 3% in its updated forecasts next year, significantly surpassing the 2% target.

EUR/USD key events today

Investors are awaiting major events from the Eurozone and the US, including:

  • The ECB monetary policy meeting
  • US retail sales.
  • US initial jobless claims.
  • The US Producer Price Index report
EUR/USD technical forecast: Price pauses between 1.0701 and 1.0775.

EUR/USD technical forecast:
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

On the charts, the EUR/USD price has stalled between the 1.0701 support and the 1.0775 resistance levels. At the same time, the price is trading in a bullish channel with defined support and resistance levels. This pause comes after a bearish leg and could lead to another swing to the downside.

A break below the channel support would likely see the price cross below the 1.0701 level to make another bearish leg. However, if the 30-SMA or the channel support is firm, bulls might retest the 1.0775 resistance.

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

