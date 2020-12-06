Forex Weekly Outlook Dec. 7 -11 – Central banks and GDP in focus

The major economies are showing better numbers in the third quarter, but Covid-19 is still hampering economic growth. This week, we’ll get a look at GDP reports in Japan and the UK, as well as central bank announcements from the ECB and Bank of England.

German GDP bounced back in the third quarter, with a gain of 8.5%. This follows a decline of 9.7% in Q2. In France, GDP jumped 18.7% in Q3, beating the forecast of 18.2%.

The RBA held the course at its policy meeting, as policymakers maintained interest rates at the ultra-low level of 0.10%. GDP showed a 3.3% gain in Q3, surpassing the consensus of 2.5%.

Canadian GDP, which is released monthly, slowed to 0.8% in September, as the economic recovery may have run out of steam. Job numbers for November sparkled. The economy created 62.1 thousand jobs, defying the consensus of 22.0 thousand. The unemployment rate fell to 8.5%, down from 9.0%

The US manufacturing sector continued to grow, as the ISM Manufacturing PMI came in at 57.9, although this was weaker than the previous release of 59.3 points. The ISM Services PMI fell to 55.9, down from 56.6 points. Still, this was a sixth straight month of expansion. In testimony on Capitol Hill, Federal Reserve Chair Powell reiterated his message for further fiscal stimulus support from the federal government. Nonfarm payrolls dropped to 245 thousand, down sharply from 638 thousand. This missed the estimate of 480 thousand. Wage growth surprised with a gain of 0.3%, above the estimate of 0.1%.