Forex Weekly Outlook June 29-July 3 – Economic Woes Continue but Some Signs of Relief

The major economies continue to struggle with the devastating effects of the Covid-19 virus, but there are signs of recovery in the manufacturing and service sector and employment numbers have also improved.

Across the eurozone and in the UK, Manufacturing and Services PMIs accelerated in June. The ECB published the minutes of its last policy meeting. At the meeting, the bank increased its pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP) by EUR 600 billion, to 1.35 billion.

In the U.S., manufacturing improved sharply, as Manufacturing PMI climbed from 39.8 to 49.6 points. The estimate stood at 50.0, which separates contraction from expansion. Final GDP for the first quarter showed a decline of 5.0%, unchanged from the advance estimate. Unemployment claims dropped from 2.43 million to 2.12 million, which was within expectations.