Forex Weekly Outlook May 31-June 4 – US PMIs, nonfarm payrolls eyed

Covid is on the retreat, slowly. The US and UK continue to show strong growth, and Europe is also showing improvement. We’ll get a look at US PMIs and nonfarm payrolls this week. As well, the eurozone and Germany release CPI, and Canada publishes GDP and job numbers.

In Germany, GDP declined in the first quarter, with a reading of -1.8%. France’s economy posted a small decline of 0.1% in Q4.

Bank of England member Gertjan Vlieghe suggested that a rate hike could be on the table as soon as early next year. This sent the pound sharply higher on Thursday.