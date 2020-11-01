Forex Weekly Outlook Nov. 2-6 – Central banks and US election in focus

The US election will be the highlight of the week, with US voters going to the polls on Tuesday. The BoE and RBA will announce their rate decisions, and we’ll get a look at Manufacturing PMIs in the eurozone and the UK.

In Germany, Preliminary CPI managed a weak gain of 0.1%, which ended a streak of three straight declines. Germany’s GDP for Q3 jumped 8.2%, after a decline of 10.1% in Q2. The ECB maintained monetary policy at its policy meeting, but hinted strongly that it would implement further easing at the December meeting. Eurozone headline inflation declined by 0.3%, while Core CPI posted a gain of 0.2%.

The Bank of Japan maintained monetary policy but lowered its economic and price forecasts for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Canada maintained interest rates at 0.25% and signaled that it would not hike rates before 2023. The central bank also tweaked QE, lowering assets from “at least” C$5 billion/week to “at least” C$4 billion/week. Canada’s GDP showed a gain of 1.2% in August, down from 3.0%. Still, this beat the estimate of 0.9%.

In the US, durable goods orders were up sharply in September. The headline reading soared to 1.9%, up from 0.4%. This crushed the estimate of 0.5%. The core reading improved to 0.8%, up from 0.4%. Advance GDP jumped 33.1% in Q3 its strongest quarter on record. However, it barely recouped the Q2 loss of 31.4%. There was more good news on the employment front, as jobless claims fell to 751 thousand, down from 787 thousand beforehand. Core PCE Price Index, the preferred inflation gauge of the Federal Reserve, edged down to 0.2%, down from 0.3%.