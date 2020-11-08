Forex Weekly Outlook Nov. 9-13 – US election triggers volatility

It was a week marked by exceptional volatility, with the US dollar showing broad losses against the G-10 currencies, courtesy of the US election. Expectations of a Democrat “blue wave” fueled sharp a buying frenzy away from the greenback, and although this scenario failed to materialize, the US dollar selloff continued throughout the week. Central banks remain committed to an accommodative policy, with the BoE and the RBA easing monetary policy last week.

Eurozone Manufacturing PMIs were within expectations, showing expansion across the board. Germany’s PMI was particularly strong, at 58.2 points.

The Bank of England held rates at 0.10%, but raised QE by GBP 150 billion to 895 billion, which was higher than the forecast of 845 billion.

The Reserve Bank of Australia trimmed rates from 0.25% to 0.10% and bank members also implemented QE for the first time ever, announcing plans to buy A$5 billion/ week in government bonds.

Canada’s economy created just 83.6 thousand jobs, down from 378.2 thousand beforehand.