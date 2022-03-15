Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy EUR/GBP – 15 Mar 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the EUR/GBP. The pair is looking for an upside after a bullish breakout.

The EUR/GBP pair rallies after ending its temporary retreat. The European cross at 0.8453 at the time of writing. It seems determined to extend its upward movement. Technically, the currency pair signaled strong upward movement after taking out strong near-term resistance levels. The UK reported positive figures earlier, but the British Pound resumes a sell-off versus the Euro.

The Unemployment Rate dropped unexpectedly lower from 4.1% to 3.9% below 4.0% expected, Claimant Count Change was reported at -48.1K versus 20.3K estimates, while the Average Earnings Index rose by 4.8% exceeding the 4.6% forecasts.

ZEW Economic Sentiment 10.3 expected

Later, the Euro-zone ZEW Economic Sentiment could be reported at 10.3 points below 48.6 in the previous reporting period. In addition, the German ZEW Economic Sentiment is expected at 5.2 points in March versus 54.3 in February, while the Euro-zone Industrial Production may register a 0.0% growth.

As you can see on the 4-hour chart, the EUR/GBP pair registered valid breakouts above the immediate downtrend lines, and now it tries to stabilize above the ascending pitchfork’s median line (ML) and above 0.8435 former high. A new higher high could activate potential further growth.

Free forex signals – Buy EUR/GBP at 0.8458

Free forex signals entry price and take-profit

Instrument: EUR/GBP

Order Type: BUY STOP

Entry price: 0.8458

Stop Loss: 0.8344

TP1: 0.8630

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5

