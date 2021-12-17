Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy GBP/CAD – 17 Dec 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the GBP/CAD pair.

The GBP/CAD pair is trading in the red at 1.7015 at the time of writing but it continues to stay above strong support levels. In the short term, it moves somehow trying to accumulate more bullish energy. Technically, the pair stands right below a strong resistance area, that’s why the price needs more energy to be able to take out this obstacle.

Surprisingly or not, the Pound dropped even if the BOE decided to hike its rate from 0.10% to 0.25% in yesterday’s monetary policy meeting. Unfortunately, the Omicron fear forces the GBP to depreciate, more restrictions or a lockdown could weaken the UK economy.

UK Retail Sales 1.4% Growth

Today, the United Kingdom Retail Sales indicator reported a 1.4% growth in November versus 0.8% expected and compared to 1.1% in the previous reporting period. Later today, the Canadian Foreign Securities Purchases could drop from 20.2B to 18.50B but I don’t think that it will have an impact on the GBP/CAD.

From the technical point of view, the GBP/CAD pair could still extend its upwards movement as long as it stays above the ascending pitchfork’s median line and if it makes a valid breakout above the 1.7123.

Free forex signals – BUY GBP/CAD at 1.7123

Instrument: GBP/CAD

Order Type: BUY STOP

Entry price: 1.7123

Stop Loss: 1.6938

TP1: 1.7401

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5

Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns