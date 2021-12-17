Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy GBP/CAD – 17 Dec 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the GBP/CAD pair. The GBP/CAD pair is trading in the red at 1.7015 at the time of writing but it continues to stay above strong support levels. In the short term, it moves somehow trying to accumulate more bullish energy. Technically, the pair stands right below a strong resistance area, that’s why the price needs more energy to be able to take out this obstacle. Surprisingly or not, the Pound dropped even if the BOE decided to hike its rate from 0.10% to 0.25% in yesterday’s monetary policy meeting. Unfortunately, the Omicron fear forces the GBP to depreciate, more restrictions or a lockdown could weaken the UK economy. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis UK Retail Sales 1.4% Growth Today, the United Kingdom Retail Sales indicator reported a 1.4% growth in November versus 0.8% expected and compared to 1.1% in the previous reporting period. Later today, the Canadian Foreign Securities Purchases could drop from 20.2B to 18.50B but I don’t think that it will have an impact on the GBP/CAD. From the technical point of view, the GBP/CAD pair could still extend its upwards movement as long as it stays above the ascending pitchfork’s median line and if it makes a valid breakout above the 1.7123. Free forex signals – BUY GBP/CAD at 1.7123 Free forex signals entry price and takes profit Instrument: GBP/CAD Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 1.7123 Stop Loss: 1.6938 TP1: 1.7401 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.