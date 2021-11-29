Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy GBP/USD – 29 Nov 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the GBP/USD pair.

The GBP/USD pair is fighting hard to rebound as the Dollar Index remains under pressure. Still, we’ll have to wait for strong confirmation before considering going long. DXY tries to close its gap up, this scenario could signal a potential deeper drop.

Today, the UK Net Lending to Individuals was reported lower at 2.3B, The Mortgage Approvals dropped from 72K to 67K below 71K expected, while the M4 Money Supply registered only a 0.6% growth versus 0.7% expected. The pair rallied even if the economic figures disappointed.

3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis

Non-farm payrolls week

As you already know, the United States is to release high-impact data during the week. On Friday, the Non-Farm Payrolls, Average Hourly Earnings, Unemployment Rate, and the ISM Services PMI could be decisive.

Today, the US is to release its Pending Home Sales indicator which is expected to register a 0.8% growth versus 2.3% drop in the previous reporting period. Technically, the GBP/USD pair registered a strong downside movement, so a temporary rebound is natural.

Now, it has retested the daily pivot of 1.3327 and now it tries to take out a dynamic resistance and the weekly pivot. A new higher high, a bullish closure above 1.3365 could activate further growth.

Free forex signals – BUY GBP/USD at 1.3369

Free forex signals entry price and takes profit

Instrument: GBP/USD

Order Type: BUY STOP

Entry price: 1.3369

Stop Loss: 1.3317

TP1: 1.3432

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1: 1.2

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns

Forex Trading Signals share