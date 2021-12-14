Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy GOLD – 14 Dec 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the XAU/USD pair.

The price of gold is moving sideways in the short term trying to accumulate more bullish energy before jumping higher. In the short term, it has taken out strong upside obstacles signaling potential further growth. Still, as long as XAU/USD is trapped between 1793 and 1772, it could extend its range pattern.

Gold rallied right after the US inflation data publication. Higher inflation helped the yellow metal to escape from a down channel pattern. XAU/USD changed little in the last hours, maybe the traders are waiting for the US economic data before pushing the rate up or down.

3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis

US PPI 0.5% Growth Expected

The US is to release its PPI indicator later which is expected to report a 0.5% growth in November versus 0.6% in October. In addition, the Core PPI may register a 0.4% growth. It remains to see what will really happen as the fundamentals will drive the price. Tomorrow, the FOMC, US retail sales, UK CPI, and the Canadian inflation data could be decisive. The volatility will be high around these high-impact figures.

Technically, as long as it stays within the ascending pitchfork’s lower median line (lml), XAU/USD could jump towards new highs. A valid breakout above the 1794.70 could activate an upside continuation.

Free forex signals – BUY GOLD at 1787.77

Free forex signals entry price and takes profit

Instrument: Gold

Order Type: BUY STOP

Entry price: 1797.77

Stop Loss: 1779.18

TP1: 1840.59

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:2.3

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns

Forex Trading Signals share