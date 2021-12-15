Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy NZD/JPY – 15 Dec 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the NZD/JPY pair. The NZD/JPY pair seems undecided in the short term. It’s traded at 76.693 at the time of writing. The pair moves sideways, that’s why we need strong confirmation before taking action, before going long or short. Technically, the price reached a strong support zone, the price action signaled that the downwards movement is over. Yesterday, the Japanese Revised Industrial Production reported a 1.8% growth in October versus 1.1% expected, while the New Zealand Current Account dropped unexpectedly lower from -1.54B to -8.30B below -7.75B. Today, the Japanese Tertiary Industry Activity reported a 1.5% growth exceeding the 1.2% estimates. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis New Zealand Gross Domestic Product -4.1% Expected Fundamentally, the Kiwi needs strong support to be able to take the lead again. New Zealand is to release its GDP tonight. The indicator is expected to report a 4.1% drop in Q3. Only better than expected data could boost the NZD. From the technical point of view, the NZD/USD pair is trapped within a triangle pattern. It has retested the uptrend line, the triangle’s support and now it could develop a new leg higher. A valid breakout above the channel’s resistance and above the weekly pivot point of 76.911 could activate a potential larger swing higher. Free forex signals – BUY NZD/JPY at 77.077 Free forex signals entry price and takes profit Instrument: NZD/JPY Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 77.077 Stop Loss: 76.340 TP1: 78.331 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.7 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Read Next GBP/USD Forecast: 1.3275 Resistance Rejected Amid 5.1% UK Inflation Olimpiu Tuns 9 hours Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the NZD/JPY pair. The NZD/JPY pair seems undecided in the short term. It’s traded at 76.693 at the time of writing. The pair moves sideways, that’s why we need strong confirmation before taking action, before going long or short. Technically, the price reached a strong support zone, the price action signaled that the downwards movement is over. Yesterday, the Japanese Revised Industrial Production reported a 1.8% growth in October versus 1.1% expected, while the New Zealand Current Account dropped unexpectedly lower from -1.54B to -8.30B below -7.75B. Today,… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.