Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/CHF – 24 Feb 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the USD/CHF pair. The pair seems done with the upside for today. The USD/CHF pair is trading in the red around 0.9230 at the time of writing. The pair slipped lower, which is natural after its strong rally. It may test/retest the immediate support levels before jumping higher. DXY continues to grow. That's why the currency pair could jump higher as well. –Are you interested in learning more about forex robots? Check our detailed guide- As you already know, the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine have escalated today. This situation boosted the Dollar Index. Anything could happen these days. The volatility is high, so you have to be careful. The Ukraine invasion by the Russian troops really shook the markets. US Prelim GDP 7.0% Fundamentally, the USD received a helping hand from the US Prelim GDP, which rose by 7.0%, matching expectations. On the other hand, the Unemployment Claims indicator dropped from 249K to 232K last week, below 233K expected. Also, the Prelim GDP Price Index registered a 7.1% growth versus 6.9% expected. Technically, the USD/CHF pair drops after reaching the down trendline. Still, the retreat could be only a temporary one. A valid breakout through this dynamic resistance could announce an upside continuation. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis Free forex signals – Buy USD/CHF at 0.9250 Free forex signals entry price and takes profit Instrument: USD/CHF Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 0.9250 Stop Loss: 0.9212 TP1: 0.9311 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.57 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.