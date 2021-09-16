Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/MXN – 16 September 2021

Today’s free forex signals service is a buy on the USD/MXN as we expect the market to observe dollar gains in the wake of positive US retail sales.

The USD/MXN exchange rate has been below the 19.90000 mark since September 3 and has been in an extremely tight range since that time. Likewise, the USD/MXN pair shows a high level of support as 19.84000 remains the site of several higher reversals. Therefore, market participants who distrust the USD/MXN consolidated range have good reason to be alarmed.

Staying below the key psychological level of 20.0000 may be a bearish sign, but the 19.84000 level remains a fairly strong support level, which has been consistently reliable over time. Thus, a sudden test of 19.80000 and consistent readings below that level may indicate a significant downward movement.

The US industrial production data on Wednesday fell short of expectations, while import and export prices fell short as well.

These numbers will make next week’s meeting easier, combined with this week’s inflation report.

Empire’s survey of commodity prices and price subcomponents suggests that inflationary pressures are not yet over.

In light of retail prices, the Fed will need to adjust its response function, although, after the surprise drop in the core CPI, it may be too early for the Fed to change its stance at next week’s FOMC meeting.

Until the FOMC meeting next week, news flow and domestic data may provide some direction for the dollar, but spreads against major foreign exchange markets will likely persist.

A two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on monetary policy, ending on September 22, may clarify the prospects for both narrowing and raising interest rates.

The dollar appreciates during a price decline because it indicates the Fed is getting closer to tightening monetary policy.

If you are looking for a good MT4 forex broker to test out some of our signals, then check out our guide.

Free forex signals – Buy USD/MXN at 19.935

Instrument: USD/MXN

Order Type: BUY STOP

Entry price: 19.935

Stop Loss: 19.833

TP1: 20.088

Our Risk Setting: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal

Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts 0% Commission and No stamp Duty

Regulated by US,UK & International Stock

Copy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk.

Forex Trading Signals share