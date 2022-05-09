Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/MXN – 9 May 2022

Today, our free forex signals service trade is a sell order in USD/MXN. The price will go up if the USD maintains its upside momentum. The USD/MXN pair dropped at the time of writing as the Dollar Index retreated. Still, the current sell-off could be only a temporary one before resuming its growth. The pair is trading at 20.277 below 20.391 today’s high. Technically, a temporary drop was somehow expected after its amazing rally. As you already know, the US data came in mixed on Friday. The Non-Farm Employment Change came in at 428K above 390K expected, and Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.3% less than 0.4% estimates. At the same time, the Unemployment Rate remained at 3.6%, even if the traders expected a potential drop to 3.5%. In the short term, the USD/MXN pair could test and retest the near-term downside obstacles before resuming its growth. Final Wholesale Inventories 2.3% expected. Fundamentally, the US is to release the Final Wholesale Inventories, which is expected to grow by 2.3%. From the technical point of view, a valid breakout above the upper median line (UML) may signal an upside continuation. A new higher high, jumping and closing today’s high of 20.391, could bring new long opportunities. However, the bullish scenario could be invalidated by a valid breakdown below 20.194. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis Free forex signals – Buy USD/MXN at 20.404 Free forex signals entry price and take-profit Instrument: USD/MXN Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 20.404 Stop Loss: 20.180 TP1: 20.741 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Read Next EUR/USD Price Gains amid Dollar’s Correction, Supported by 1.0500 Saqib Iqbal 3 hours Today, our free forex signals service trade is a sell order in USD/MXN. The price will go up if the USD maintains its upside momentum. The USD/MXN pair dropped at the time of writing as the Dollar Index retreated. Still, the current sell-off could be only a temporary one before resuming its growth. The pair is trading at 20.277 below 20.391 today’s high. Technically, a temporary drop was somehow expected after its amazing rally. As you already know, the US data came in mixed on Friday. The Non-Farm Employment Change came in at 428K above 390K expected, and Average Hourly… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.