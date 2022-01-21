 Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell AUD/USD – 21 Jan 2022

Our free forex signals service today is a sell order on the AUD/USD pair.

In the short term, the AUD/USD pair moves somehow sideways, so we’ll have to wait for a clear direction before taking action.

At the time of writing, the currency pair tries to rebound and recover only because the Dollar Index slipped lower. The USD could take the lead again only if the DXY jumps higher.

The Aussie is still strong after the Australian data came in better than expected yesterday. The Unemployment Rate dropped from 4.6% to 4.2% below 4.5% expected, while the Employment Change was reported at 64.8K above 60.0K expected.

3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis

US CB Leading Index 0.8% Growth Expected!

Fundamentally, the USD needs strong support from the US economy to be able to dominate the currency market. Later, the US CB Leading Index is expected to report a 0.8% growth in December versus 1.1% growth in November. Also, don’t forget that the Treasury Sec Yellen Speaks could shake the markets as well.

Technically, the AUD/USD pair reached the uptrend line which represents an important dynamic support. Only a valid breakdown below the uptrend line could open the door for a larger downside movement.

Free forex signals – SELL AUD/USD at 0.7158

Free forex signals entry price and takes profit

Instrument: AUD/USD

Order Type: SELL STOP

Entry price: 0.7158

Stop Loss: 0.7279

TP1: 0.6994

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.35

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns

Forex Trading Signals share