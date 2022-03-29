Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell AUD/USD – 29 Mar 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the AUD/USD. The pair will go downside if it fails at the resistance level. The AUD/USD pair rallies at the time of writing as the DXY drops. The greenback depreciates versus its rivals as the Dollar Index resumes its sell-off in the short term. The price action signaled a bearish divergence, announcing that the buyers were exhausted. Still, a corrective phase is far from being confirmed. The Australian Retail Sales registered a 1.8% growth versus 0.9% expected. Yesterday, the US data came in mixed. JOLTS Job Openings 11.00M expected The USD needs strong support from the US economy to take the lead again. The JOLTS Job Openings is expected to drop from 11.26M to 11.00M. In addition, the CB Consumer Confidence could drop from 110.5 to 106.9 points. Poor US data could weaken the USD. The USD actually depreciated ahead of US economic figures as the traders are expecting worse data than the last reporting period. Technically, the AUD/USD pair showed exhaustion signs. A new lower low could activate a downside movement, a corrective phase. The weekly pivot point of 0.7470 stands as a critical support level. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis Free forex signals – Sell AUD/USD at 0.7460 Free forex signals entry price and take-profit Instrument: AUD/USD Order Type: SELL STOP Entry price: 0.7460 Stop Loss: 0.7545 TP1: 0.7312 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.75 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Read Next USD/JPY Price Failed to Hold Above 123, Correction Underway Saqib Iqbal 2 hours Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the AUD/USD. The pair will go downside if it fails at the resistance level. The AUD/USD pair rallies at the time of writing as the DXY drops. The greenback depreciates versus its rivals as the Dollar Index resumes its sell-off in the short term. The price action signaled a bearish divergence, announcing that the buyers were exhausted. Still, a corrective phase is far from being confirmed. The Australian Retail Sales registered a 1.8% growth versus 0.9% expected. Yesterday, the US data came in mixed. JOLTS Job Openings 11.00M… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.