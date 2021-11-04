Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell AUD/USD – 4 Nov 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the AUD/USD pair. The AUD/USD dropped in the short term after retesting a near-term resistance area. It’s traded in the red at 0.7414 level and it’s located right above a support zone. The pair plunged as the Dollar Index has rallied today. DXY’s further growth could force the pair to extend its sell-off. Today, the Australian Retail Sales registered a 1.3% growth matching expectations, while the Trade Balance dropped more than expected, from 14.74B to 12.24B, below 12.25B estimates. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis US Unemployment Claims Reported At 269K In the short term, the USD is still strong as the United States economic data continues to come in better than expected. The Unemployment Claims dropped from 283K to 269K in the previous week, below 273K expected. Moreover, the PrelimUnit Labor Costs registered a 8.3% growth versus 7.1% forecasts, while the Prelim Nonfarm productivity dropped by 5.0% versus only a 3.2% drop estimated. Technically, the pair has jumped higher after reaching the descending pitchfork’s median line and the weekly S1. It has come back to retest the 23.6% retracement level and 0.7453 former low. The pair was somehow expected to drop after escaping from the previous range. Free forex signals – SELL AUD/USD at 132.48 Free forex signals entry price and take profit Instrument: AUD/USD Order Type: SELL STOP Entry price: 0.7396 Stop Loss: 0.7477 TP1: 0.7291 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1 / 1:3 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Read Next EUR/USD Forecast: Fresh Sell-Off With 1.150 Level Seen As Target Olimpiu Tuns 12 hours Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the AUD/USD pair. The AUD/USD dropped in the short term after retesting a near-term resistance area. It’s traded in the red at 0.7414 level and it’s located right above a support zone. The pair plunged as the Dollar Index has rallied today. DXY’s further growth could force the pair to extend its sell-off. Today, the Australian Retail Sales registered a 1.3% growth matching expectations, while the Trade Balance dropped more than expected, from 14.74B to 12.24B, below 12.25B estimates. [su_button url="https://www.forexcrunch.com/visit/learn2trade" style="3d" background="#1d44bb" size="8" center="yes" radius="0"]Get FREE Forex… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.