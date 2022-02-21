Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell EUR/USD – 21 Feb 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the EUR/USD pair. The pair stands below a major supply zone. The EUR/USD pair is trading in the red at 1.1346 at the time of writing. The price moves sideways in the short run. The price drops as the Dollar Index rallies after finding support on 95.75. As you already know, the greenback appreciates against the rivals when it grows. On Friday, the Euro received a hit when the Eurozone Current Account and Consumer Confidence came worse than expected. On the other hand, the US Existing Home Sales reported better than expected data. –Are you interested in learning more about STP brokers? Check our detailed guide- Today, the Euro-zone Flash Services PMI was reported at 55.8 points versus 52.3 expected, while the Flash Manufacturing PMI came in at 58.4 points below 58.9 expected. German Flash Services PMI 56.6 The Euro drops versus the greenback after mixed Euro-zone data. The German Flash Services PMI was reported at 56.6 points versus 53.2 expected, signaling expansion, while the German Flash Manufacturing PMI dropped from 59.8 to 58.5, announcing a slowdown in expansion. From the technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair could activate a strong downside movement if it makes a valid breakdown below the uptrend line. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis Free forex signals – Sell EUR/USD at 1.1299 Free forex signals entry price and takes profit Instrument: EUR/USD Order Type: SELL STOP Entry price: 1.1299 Stop Loss: 1.1399 TP1: 1.1119 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.8 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal Forex Trading Signals share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.