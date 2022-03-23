Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell EUR/USD – 23 Mar 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the EUR/USD. The pair is looking for a downside after reaching trendline resistance. –Are you interested in learning more about forex bonuses? Check our detailed guide- The EUR/USD pair rebounded after dropping below the immediate up trendline. However, the price tested the broken dynamic support, and now it could turn to the downside again as the Dollar Index has started to grow after ending its retreat. The pair is trading at 1.1019 at the time of writing. As you already know, hawkish FED could help the USD dominate the currency market. The Federal Funds Rate is expected to increase by six more times during the year and two times next year. Also, a 0.50% hike is favored in the upcoming meeting, so the greenback could take the lead versus its rivals. Fundamentally, the US New Home Sales indicator is expected at 809K versus 801K in the previous reporting period. On the other hand, the Eurozone Consumer Confidence could be reported in the negative territory at -13 points which could be bad for the Euro. Fed Chair Powell speaks Later today, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to participate in a virtual panel discussion at the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Summit. Potential remarks about inflation and monetary policy could bring high volatility. From the technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair moves sideways between the daily pivot point 1.1011 and 1.1945 levels. A valid breakdown from this range could activate a new sell-off. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis Free forex signals – Sell EUR/USD at 1.0997 Free forex signals entry price and take-profit Instrument: EUR/USD Order Type: SELL STOP Entry price: 1.0997 Stop Loss: 1.1055 TP1: 1.0900 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.7 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.