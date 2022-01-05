Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell EUR/USD – 5 Jan 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the EUR/USD pair. The EUR/USD pair is traded at 1.1303 level at the time of writing and is fighting hard to recover after its massive drop. Still, the rebound could be only a temporary one. The downside pressure remains high, so a deeper drop is still in cards. In the short term, a temporary rebound was natural after the last sell-off. Earlier, the Eurozone economic figures came in worse than expected which could be bad for the Euro. The Final Services PMI dropped from 53.3 to 53.1 points below 53.3 expected, the French Final Services PMI was reported at 57.0 below 57.1 estimates, while the Italian and Spanish Services PMI dropped unexpectedly lower. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis US ADP Non-Farm Employment Change 405K! The USD needs strong support from the US economy to be able to extend its appreciation. Later today, the US is to release its ADP Non-Farm Employment Change which is expected at 405K in December versus 534K in November. Also, the FOMC Meeting Minutes represents a high-impact event tonight. From the technical point of view, a valid breakdown below the ascending pitchfork’s outside sliding line and a new lower low could activate a broader downside movement. Free forex signals – sell EUR/USD at 1.1269 Free forex signals entry price and takes profit Instrument: EUR/USD Order Type: SELL STOP Entry price: 1.1269 Stop Loss: 1.1353 TP1: 1.1140 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.55 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Read Next USD/JPY Forecast: Retesting Buyers at Around the 115.80 Mark Olimpiu Tuns 1 day Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the EUR/USD pair. The EUR/USD pair is traded at 1.1303 level at the time of writing and is fighting hard to recover after its massive drop. Still, the rebound could be only a temporary one. The downside pressure remains high, so a deeper drop is still in cards. In the short term, a temporary rebound was natural after the last sell-off. Earlier, the Eurozone economic figures came in worse than expected which could be bad for the Euro. The Final Services PMI dropped from 53.3 to 53.1 points… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.