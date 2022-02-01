Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell GBP/JPY – 1 Feb 2022

Our free forex signals service today is a sell trade on the GBY/JPY pair. The GBP/JPY pair is trading in the green at the time of writing, with the pair is still trapped within an up channel. The chart formation could represent a bearish pattern, that’s why I’m looking for short opportunities. Fundamentally, the Japanese Yen received a helping hand from the Japanese economic data earlier today. The Unemployment Rate rose by 2.7% versus 2.8% expected and compared to 2.8% in the previous reporting period. In addition, the Final Manufacturing PMI jumped from 54.6 to 55.4 points signaling expansion. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis UK Final Manufacturing PMI 57.3 In the short term, the British Pound is still strong. Earlier, the Final Manufacturing PMI was reported at 57.3 above 56.9 expected, Mortgage Approvals raised unexpectedly from 67K to 71K, while the Net Lending to Individuals came in better than expected. From the technical point of view, a valid breakdown from the up channel pattern could activate a strong downside movement. The rebound could be only a temporary one. The GBP/JPY pair could extend its growth only if it stays above the uptrend line. A valid breakout above the weekly R1 (155.20) could invalidate the downside scenario. Free forex signals – Sell GBP/JPY at 153.75 Free forex signals entry price and takes profit Instrument: GBP/JPY Order Type: SELL STOP Entry price: 153.75 Stop Loss: 155.43 TP1: 150.39 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:2 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Forex Trading Signals share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.