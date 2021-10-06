Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell GBP/USD – 6 Oct 2021

Free forex signals service today is a sell on the GBP/USD pair. The pair has increased a little in the short term but the rebound seems over. The pair could resume its downwards movement if the Dollar Index approaches and reaches new highs. The bias remains bearish despite the last swing higher. A rebound was somehow expected after registering a massive drop.

Today, the UK Construction PMI dropped from 55.2 to 52.6 points far below 53.9 expected. This could be bad for the British Pound in the short term. Fundamentally, the USD is still strong after the US ISM Services PMI increased unexpectedly from 61.7 to 61.9 points even if the traders expected to see a potential drop to 59.9 points.

3 Free Crypto Signals Every Week – Full Technical Analysis

ADP Non-Farm Employment Change 568K

The US Dollar could dominate the currency market if the DXY jumps higher. The ADP Non-Farm Employment Change came in better than expected. The indicator was reported higher at 568K in September versus 425K expected and compared to 340K reported in August.

The US is to release its NFP, Average Hourly Earnings, and the Unemployment Rate on Friday. Positive data could boost the USD.

Technically, the GBP/USD has reached a dynamic resistance represented by the warning line (wl1) where it has found resistance again.

The weekly pivot point of 1.3561 acts as a static support. Dropping and stabilizing under this level may activate a deeper drop. Actually, a new lower low, a bearish candle closed below 1.3543 could signal more declines.

Free forex signals – Sell GBP/USD at 1.3537

Free forex signals entry price and take profit

Instrument: GBP/USD

Order Type: SELL STOP

Entry price: 1.3537

Stop Loss: 1.3637

TP1: 1.3437

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns

Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts 0% Commission and No stamp Duty

Regulated by US,UK & International Stock

Copy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk.