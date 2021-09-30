Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell Gold (XAU/USD) – 30 Sept 2021

Today’s free forex signals service pair is a sell order on XAU/USD. The price of gold dropped again as the Dollar Index has invalidated further growth, so forex day traders would do well to sell at this point. XAU/USD remains under pressure, a new lower low could activate a deeper drop. DXY’s further growth helped Gold sellers to take full control in the short term. XAU/USD plunged yesterday ahead of the FED Chair Powell, BOJ Gov Kuroda, BOE Gov Bailey, and ECB President Lagarde speeches. Later, the US data and the Fed Chair Powell testify along with Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary, about the Coronavirus before the Committee on Financial Services could bring sharp movements. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis US Final GDP expected at 6.6% XAU/USD could react after the US publishes its Final GDP. The economic indicator is expected to register a 6.6% growth. Moreover, the Unemployment Claims are expected to drop from 351K to 333K in the last week, while the Chicago PMI may fall from 66.8 points to 64.9 points. Better than expected US figures could punish the price of Gold. The price of gold dropped as much as 1721.71 in yesterday’s session registering a new lower low. In the short term, it has rebounded but it has failed to stabilize above the S1 (1729.82) static resistance. Now it could come back to test and retest the S1 level before dropping deeper. A new lower low, a bearish closure below 1721.71 could activate more declines. If you are looking for a low spread forex broker, check our reviews of top brokers. Free forex signals – sell gold at 1718.71 Free forex signals entry price and take profit Instrument: GOLD (XAU/USD) My Opinion / Order Type: SELL STOP Entry price: 1718.71 Stop Loss: 1736.10 TP1: 1687.39 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.8 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. Forex Trading Signals share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.AboutAbout The Forex Crunch Team Contact Us Advertising NewsForex News Daily Outlook EUR/USD Daily Forex Industry Forex Bits