Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/CHF – 22 Dec 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the USD/CHF pair.

The USD/CHF pair is trading in the green at 0.9247 level at the time of writing. The USD remains strong as the DXY remains bullish. In the short term, it’s trapped within a major range pattern.

Escaping from this pattern could bring a clear direction. Technically, the price action printed a minor triangle inside of this range, an upside breakout could signal potential upside continuation.

The pair rallied even if the Switzerland Trade Balance came in better than expected while the US Current Account reported worse than expected data yesterday.

US Final GDP 2.1% Growth Expected

The US Dollar could extend its appreciation if the US data comes in better than expected later today. The Final GDP is expected to report a 2.1% growth in Q3, the CB Consumer Confidence could rise from 109.5 to 111.1, while the Existing Home Sales may register an important growth from 6.34M to 6.55M.

From the technical point of view, the USD/CHF pair continues to challenge the 0.9245 and the triangle’s resistance. Validating its breakout may activate further growth.

Free forex signals – BUY USD/CHF at 0.9257

Free forex signals entry price and takes profit

Instrument: USD/CHF

Order Type: BUY STOP

Entry price: 0.9257

Stop Loss: 0.9187

TP1: 0.9361

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5

