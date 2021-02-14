GBP/USD Forecast Feb. 15-19 – Pound hits 33-mth high

GBP/USD enjoyed a good week, climbing close to 1 percent last week. The upcoming week has six releases, including GDP. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD.

British GDP reports were stronger than expected. The economy grew by 1.0% in Q4, better than the estimate of 0.5%. The monthly GDP rose 1.2%, beating the estimate of 1.0%. Still, the economy contracted by 9.9% in 2020, the sharpest annual contraction on record. Manufacturing Production expanded for an eighth consecutive month, but the December gain was a weak 0.3%.

In the US, inflation numbers were a bit lower than expected, and the US dollar’s response was muted. Headline inflation dipped from 0.4% to 0.3%, while Core CPI fell from 0.2% to 0.0%. Unemployment claims rose for the first time in four weeks, rising from 779 thousand to 793 thousand. The week wrapped up on a down note, as UoM Consumer Sentiment for January dropped from 79.2 to 76.2 points. It was the lowest level since July 2020.