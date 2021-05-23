GBP/USD Forecast May 24-28 – Inflation and jobs data improve

GBP/USD posted a winning week for a third straight time. It’s a light calendar this week, with two releases. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD.

In the UK, employment data improved. The number of unemployed persons fell by 15.1 thousand, compared to an expected rise of 25.6 thousand. Unemployment fell for a third straight month, dropping from 4.9% to 4.8%. Wage growth remained strong at 4.0%, but this was lower than the forecast of 4.5%

Inflation was higher in April, as the reopening of the economy has led to increased economic activity. Headline inflation climbed to 1.5% in April, up sharply from 0.7% beforehand. Core CPI rose to 1.3%, up from 1.1%.